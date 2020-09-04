Top five jobs of the week – 4th September

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Experienced mechanic – Bikes2Fold Sarl

We are looking for an adaptable, creative mechanic with comprehensive, time served, professional experience. If you have excellent knowledge of Brompton bikes, then we would be very interested in hearing from you. Similarly, if you’re brilliant and quick at Bosch diagnostics, can build a faultless wheel, take a Cleandrive off a Gocycle, or know correctly how to deal with Super Record servicing, then we’d also like to hear from you. A breadth of experience is more important to us than specific brand knowledge, as we will offer ongoing training in our products.

Salesperson – BW Cycling

What we are looking for?

– Attention to detail

– Customer-focused

– Good at solving problems

– Work well under pressure with high seasonal workloads

– Able to provide quality back up for the rest of the team

– A team player who wants to be part of a growing business

– Capacity to learn fast on the job

Shop floor sales manager – Seabass Cycles

We’re looking for a shop manager to join our busy Peckham team, gel well with our mechanics, run a tight ship and be the primary point of interaction between customers and the shop. Requirements: friendly, personable, cyclist/bike enthusiast, knowledgeable of bike products, standards and components (essential), some workshop experience (essential), ability to offer diagnosis and explanation regarding client repairs, ability to accurately feed repair information to the workshop team, management experience (essential), confident in a customer-facing role dealing with all levels of customer service interaction, able to manage procurement, returns, warranty claims etc with various dealers and brands, confident with epos systems, and comfortable with email correspondence.

Senior mechanic – BW Cycling

What we are looking for?

– An experienced mechanic

– Attention to detail

– Customer-focused

– Good at solving problems

– Work well under pressure with high seasonal workloads

– Able to provide quality back up for the rest of the team

– A team player who wants to be part of a growing business

– Ability to work with hydraulic brake systems, electronic gear shifting, wheel building, and capacity to learn fast on the job

Field sales manager north – Moore Large

We have a very clear vision within our premium bicycle division and have consolidated our portfolio in a quest to focus our efforts on only four brands: Forme, Tern, Wethepeople and Cuda. We are permanently on the lookout for talented, results-driven people, with an ability to ‘think big’. We have exceptional products, constantly improving marketing and unrivalled ambition. Your influence and ability to listen to our customers, in order to identify and maximize opportunity is arguably the most important cog in driving our business forwards.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: