Top five jobs of the week – 5th February

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Warehouse and mail-order assistant – Stif Mountain Bikes

Stif Mountain Bikes is looking for a hard-working and enthusiastic warehouse and mail-order assistant to join us at our HQ. Stif is one of the UK’s leading mountain bike stores, with a successful website and two retail locations, you would be joining a busy team of passionate staff. We pride ourselves on industry-leading customer service. The products that we specialise in and sell are some of the very best that the industry has to offer, and our customers are often discerning enthusiasts. In line with this, the attention to detail and level of customer service required from any of our staff needs to be very high.

Bicycle marketing manager – Muc-Off

As the business continues to grow at a fast pace there is now a need for an experienced bicycle marketing manager who will report into the global head of bicycle marketing. The bicycle marketing manager is responsible for contributing to the marketing strategy and owning the delivery, analysis and continual improvement of the marketing plan and its implementation. This will be facilitated through the development and management of a discipline-specific marketing team.

E-bike workshop manager – Swytch Technology The workshop manager will be responsible for the overall running and management of our workshop. The role will report into Dmitro Khroma, CTO and Co-Founder, and will be supported by one team member, already in role. This role will cover four key areas: R&D, technical customer support, returns and warranty, and video production.