Top five jobs of the week – 5th June

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior workshop mechanic – Alpha Cycle Worx

This is a full-time role with alternate weekend shifts, we’re looking for a senior workshop mechanic with bags of enthusiasm for cycling to join our brand-new business. Duties will include: maintenance, repairs and servicing; providing excellent levels of customer service; actively pursue all sales opportunities and ensure that the customer is advised on suitable product for their individual needs; maintain a smart, tidy, safe and well-merchandised working environment; complete daily and weekly duties ensuring the smooth running of the store; handling special orders, warranty returns, booking in jobs and customer issues. Being aware of current promotions, working with Epos systems; aid in unloading stock transfers; play an active role in maintaining an efficient stock management system.

Bicycle technician/mechanic – Bay Cycles

Due to increased demand for servicing and bikes at our new larger store, at Bay Cycles, we require an experienced mechanic to join our team. We are looking for someone with two or more years of experience working as a bicycle mechanic. Qualified to Cytech level 2 or higher (or equivalent). The successful applicant can expect a workshop environment with lots of customer interaction. Working within a team that pulls together to deliver great customer service through dynamic teamwork and communication.

Workshop and FSA UK tech manager – Windwave

We have an exciting opportunity for a full time experienced Workshop & FSA UK Tech Manager. Based in Gosport, Hampshire. Applicants must have enthusiasm for cycling and possess in-depth knowledge of building and servicing medium to high end bikes including the ability to diagnose problems. In-depth knowledge of the brands in our portfolio, especially FSA, Vision and DVO is useful but not essential. Experience of working in a fast-paced workshop will be crucial to the constant development of the tech area and improving service levels.

Senior sales assistant – Alpha Cycle Worx

This is a full-time role with alternate weekend shifts supporting the store owner this role will mostly be front of house and sales focused. You will also be responsible for maintaining a safe clean working environment and making sure that the products we sell are presented well stocked. You will have input into range planning and liaise with suppliers. There will also be supervisory tasks of junior and part-time members of our team. Our ideal candidate would have cycle industry experience but if not then certainly have had a customer-facing role in the past. It is vital that you are up to date with current trends and technology.

Warehouse and dispatch manager – J.E. James Cycles

This position will be responsible for maintaining warehouse systems to ensure accurate reporting and reliable order fulfilments, as well as managing a team of staff to maintain goods in/out and in dispatching web orders. The right candidate will be a self-motivated, organised and meticulous individual, comfortable with stepping up when the workload is high and proactively working on background projects. They will be a good team leader and is able to ensure team and individual targets. They will have experience with inventory management systems, and also be comfortable communicating with suppliers and customers. Excellent written and verbal communication is essential, and an interest in cycling is a definite advantage.