Top five jobs of the week – 5th November

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales Assistant – ASSOS of Switzerland

ASSOS of Switzerland is looking for a new part-time sales assistant to join their flagship London Boutique sales team. We are looking for an enthusiastic cycling fanatic with excellent customer service and people skills to join us on a part-time basis, working a flexible 20 hours per week as part of our store sales team. The role will be based at our ASSOS flagship store situated on Regent Street, London, and will report directly to the store manager.

Bike Builder – Zoomo London Ltd

At Zoomo we seek people who are fun, energetic, customer-friendly, and hard working. We’re looking for a customer-obsessed problem solver. The e-bike builder mechanic is exceptionally important; you’re the backbone of Zoomo and the key to our success where you will play an essential part in ensuring our customers have a great experience!

Full Time Hire Mechanic – BikePark Wales