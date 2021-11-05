Top five jobs of the week – 5th November

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…
Sales Assistant – ASSOS of Switzerland
ASSOS of Switzerland is looking for a new part-time sales assistant to join their flagship London Boutique sales team. We are looking for an enthusiastic cycling fanatic with excellent customer service and people skills to join us on a part-time basis, working a flexible 20 hours per week as part of our store sales team. The role will be based at our ASSOS flagship store situated on Regent Street, London, and will report directly to the store manager.
Bike Builder – Zoomo London Ltd
At Zoomo we seek people who are fun, energetic, customer-friendly, and hard working. We’re looking for a customer-obsessed problem solver. The e-bike builder mechanic is exceptionally important; you’re the backbone of Zoomo and the key to our success where you will play an essential part in ensuring our customers have a great experience!
Full Time Hire Mechanic – BikePark Wales
An exciting, rare opportunity has arisen for a skilled mechanic to join our amazing team, working in a dual capacity, not only on our high-quality Trek hire fleet but also working with our specialist hire workshop team, on our fleet of hire bikes. This work will range from simple repairs to highly specialised work. You will gain extensive experience and knowledge working with both, our fleet and our highly renowned team.
Custom Bike Mechanic – The Bike Tailor
We are looking do a mechanic to join us for 3-5 days a week. The Bike Tailor is one of the leading custom bike builders in the UK and we are looking for a mechanic to join our team as we expand. We are looking for a very knowledgeable bike mechanic with Cytech 2/3 level of qualification as a minimum. The successful applicant must have a passion for cycling and a proven track record as a cycle mechanic. Must have great interpersonal skills and be able to deliver a high standard of work.
Store Manager – Zoomo London Ltd
In this role, you will be working as Store Manager in our shops, being a brand ambassador for Zoomo, ensuring the highest level of customer service and informing our customers of the specs of our awesome e-bikes and making sure processes and procedures are followed. At Zoomo we seek people who are fun, energetic, customer-friendly and hard working. We’re looking for a customer-obsessed problem solver. The store manager role is exceptionally important; you’re the face of Zoomo and responsible for the team who will directly represent Zoomo to customers.