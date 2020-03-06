Top five jobs of the week – 6th March

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop mechanic – Swinnerton Cycles

We are currently looking for a workshop mechanic ideally Cytech level 2/3 qualified and have some previous experience of EPOS Systems. As we are a very service orientated dealer quality of work is an utmost, so the successful candidate must be at the top of their game and willing to attend additional training to keep on top of the latest technology. This is a full-time position, working 5 days per week including Saturdays.

Full Time Build Technician – Condor Cycles

Based at our bike build facility in Lewisham, our Build Technicians create customer bikes to their required specifications after the initial consultation and bike fit process. You will be given the opportunity to improve and develop wheel building skills. Our technicians will report to our Production Director. Skills and experience: keen interest for cycling, Cytec level 2 training is advantageous, minimum 1 year workshop experience, must be eligible to work in the UK.

Assistant store manager – Alpkit & Sonder

We’re on the lookout for an Assistant Store Manager to lead and motivate an engaged store team to deliver our mission and desire to inspire our community to “go nice places, do good things” at store level. Be a brand ambassador for Alpkit & Sonder and role model our values to exceed the customers’ expectation. Ensure store profit and sales are in line with or in excess of business requirements and duty manage in the Store Manager’s absence.

Customer Care Agent – Polish Market (UK Based) – Trek

The successful applicant will assist with the Customer Service function for PL on a timely basis and support the wider Customer Service team with ad-hoc tasks. The role operates Monday to Friday 8am – 4.30pm. Key accountabilities include: provide excellent Customer Service to all Trek customers regardless of the size of the account, take ownership of any customer service queries, ensuring that all matters are dealt with in an efficient and timely manner, and have a professional telephone manner and good written communication.

Full Time Sales Associates – Condor Cycles

We are looking to expand our team of passionate sales associates. We are looking for someone who is already an enthusiastic road cyclist, racer or commuter, with a strong interest in performance cycling products and the reputable Condor brand. Duties will include retail, customer service, and assisting at some Condor events. You will be required to help maintain the appearance of the shop throughout the day.