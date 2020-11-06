Top five jobs of the week – 6th November

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Category manager – hard goods (cycle) – Endura Ltd

Reporting to the product manager, you will manage selected product categories, key to strategic growth of the brand. Leading mid and long-term strategy, you will create seasonal range plans and form detailed product briefs with clear direction and positioning for the category and the products. Working closely with design and development team and various partners, you will oversee the successful development and delivery of new products in line with seasonal critical path timelines.

Experienced workshop manager – Mamachari

Experienced workshop manager required to lead our busy London workshop. We operate a well-equipped workshop, servicing and repairing all types of bike, as well as supporting the shop with bike builds and fit-outs. We require a full-time workshop manager experienced in the typical servicing requirements of London commuters, as well as weekend road riders and more serious sport cyclists.

Warehouse manager – Merlin Cycles

Warehouse manager for our busy e-commerce B2C despatch department. Main duties to include:

– Staff supervision and management

– Ensuring despatch of orders, meeting the daily targets and time limits

– Stock management

– Working with the goods-in team to keep stock flowing

– Basic health and safety control

– Monitoring stock issues and working with customer service team

Workshop technician – i-ride.co.uk

A working knowledge of road bikes is important as the primary responsibility will be assembling high-end road bikes and servicing road wheelsets. The successful applicant is required to have a good level of cycle maintenance skills, relevant qualifications and experience although training can be offered to the right candidate. A good technical knowledge of Di2, ETAP, EPS and Campagnolo products is preferred, but not essential. Being organised, presentable and possessing good communications skills, as well as a polite manner with a positive friendly attitude will also improve your chances of a successful application.

Sales promoter – Schwalbe

A core part of our business plan is to support our wholesale distributors by promoting the Schwalbe brand directly to retail accounts. Reporting to the commercial and marketing managers and liaising with our internal sales, you will create a considered business plan demonstrating how you will grow the brand and achieve targets. You will be responsible for maintaining excellent customer relations with our extensive network of wholesale distributors and the implementation of key strategic partnerships, building and promoting Schwalbe directly to retailers.

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: