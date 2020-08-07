Top five jobs of the week – 7th August

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Field sales manager/business development manager – CAMS (Cycling Accident Management Services)

As a business development manager, you will be responsible for finding and developing new business while providing a first-class service. Your focus will be approaching cycle retailers, industry brands and professionals to increase awareness and build business.

Benefits:

– Freedom to operate creatively and treat your area as your own business

– Basic salary of £35,000 and achievable OTE of £50,000+ PA

– Mercedes company vehicle

– Yamaha company motorcycle or Brompton company bicycle

– Chance to earn a place on our annual incentive trip

– Company fuel card, laptop and phone

Cycle mechanic/future workshop manager – Crown Cycles

We need an enthusiastic full-time mechanic who is keen to learn, has an eye for detail and wants to help drive the business forward. The ideal person is entrepreneurial as well as passionate about bikes and people. You will primarily be working as a mechanic getting stuck into whatever needs doing in and around the workshop and shop. Cytech or City & Guilds qualifications would be an advantage. But not essential. More important is your attitude, willingness to learn and mechanical aptitude. Ideally, the role would progress to managing the workshop over time and subject to ability.

Bicycle technician – havebike

Do you know your rear derailleur from your bottom bracket? Do you want to work with the best? havebike is currently looking for experienced bicycle technicians/mechanics who are willing and able to uphold our reputation for excellence, professionalism and fairness in the workplace – whilst offering each and every customer outstanding service: first time, every time. That’s why our customers have rated us Excellent (4.6 out of 5.0) on Trustpilot.

Shop manager – ACE BICYCLES

You’ll be competent in tinkering with bikes, and have good knowledge of bike set up and suspension. Ideally, you’ll have experience managing a store or this will be the perfect next step for you, as we’re looking for someone who can really relish the opportunity to drive forward this brand new business. As well as being computer literate and have experience of POS systems, stock control and stocktaking, you’ll also live and breathe high-end set up and service and have our customers at the heart of everything you do.

Bike mechanic – Carbon Bike Repair (2014) Ltd

The primary role will be to carry out servicing, mechanical repairs, fitting new components, stripping and rebuilding bicycles. You will be trained to assist with bike inspections and carbon forensics for insurance claims and accurately fill out inspection reports. You will need to work closely with all members of staff to ensure the customer journey from beginning to end is efficient and meets the companies’ standards.

