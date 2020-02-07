Top five jobs of the week – 7th February

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop technician – Decathlon Surrey Quays

Position:

– An ideal candidate will have experience working as part of a team in a busy servicing workshop within the previous six months

– You should be familiar with road, mountain, hybrid and the various and current technologies they feature

– Excellent technical knowledgeability to work on any type of bike to a high standard from a small puncture repair to a full bike build from scratch

– IT skills

– Must be able to work quickly and efficiently

– Completing of mechanic reports for bikes

– Keeping the workshop clean and tidy

Store manager – Alpine Bikes

We are currently seeking applications for an experienced, enthusiastic and highly organised store manager to take full responsibility for the day to day management of our Glentress Alpine Bikes store based in the Tweed Valley. Your primary responsibilities are to manage, develop and critically assess retail activities within the store whilst consistently promoting and delivering exceptional customer service standards. In addition, you will be responsible for ensuring that all possible avenues are explored to help drive the commercial success of the store in terms of sales and profitability. The store manager is directly responsible for the management of the hire and demo fleet of bikes.

Sales full and part-time – The Bike Factory

We are looking to add to our existing enthusiastic and approachable team. We are seeking to fill both full and part-time roles. The full-time vacancy is 37.5 hours per week, the part-time is 22.5 hours per week and both vacancies include weekend working. We are looking for colleagues who can provide great customer service, helping customers select the right products to get the most from their cycling, our ideal candidate will have a sales and service background with cycling experience. The ideal candidate will excel in customer service, attention to details and have excellent communication skills.

Mechanic/shop assistant – The Bike Warehouse

The Bike Warehouse is looking for an experienced mechanic/assistant to work in our busy Sevenoaks store. The ideal candidate would be able to start in March.

– Have good technical knowledge of modern bikes including hydraulic brakes and electronic gearing systems

– Be enthusiastic about cycling

– Be self-motivated with a can-do attitude and commitment to completing a task

– Have good communication and computer skills

– Be thorough in all jobs assigned

Mechanic – Cycle Fix London

We are looking for an equally motivated and enthusiastic bicycle mechanic to add to our growing team who has the skills, knowledge and dedication to get our customers safely back on the road. To work with us you must have a minimum of three years professional experience in bicycle repairs and servicing, be able to work as a team player and be able to prioritise your own workload, including an awareness of time-management. We also expect a good awareness of health and safety principles, be able to work with minimal supervision and have a high level of diagnostic and problem-solving ability (Cytech qualification preferable).