Top five jobs of the week – 7th January

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Race Mechanic – British Cycling

The role of the Race Mechanic is to build, maintain and repair Elite level competition cycles across the full range of Olympic and Paralympic cycle sports, as part of the GB Cycling Team Technical and Resources Team. We have three positions available for this role. This role demands the highest standards of bicycle maintenance and support to all athletes involved in GBCT activities and, at times, an innovative approach to problem-solving and the ability to work calmly and effectively under pressure.

Bike Mechanic – Recyke y’bike

The role involves carrying out bike repairs as well as refurbishing donated bikes. Day to day duties include:

– Carrying out bike servicing and repairs as required

– Assisting customers with queries and sales

– Diagnosing mechanical issues on bikes, discussing solutions and costs with customers

– Working on donated bikes to make them ready for sale in the shop

– Supporting and training volunteers

Stock Associate – Fettle

The successful candidate for this role will play a key role in ensuring that our operations run smoothly, something that is absolutely essential in our quest to provide a great customer experience for our riders. Split across two areas, the role will be responsible for ordering bicycle components, gathering requests and managing special orders. A working knowledge of bicycle componentry will be required for this role, making it an ideal opportunity for someone from the industry who is looking to hone their skills in a growing business setting.

Cycle Mechanic – The Active Wellbeing Society

The Active Wellbeing Society (TAWS) is an independent social enterprise and a registered Community Benefit Society, which works with some of the poorest communities in Birmingham and beyond to improve people’s health and wellbeing through physical activity. It delivers services on behalf of Birmingham City Council and was previously known as the Birmingham Wellbeing Service. This role is responsible for building a range of bikes, carrying out pre-delivery inspections and general repairs, and the servicing of our fleet of bikes. To deliver a range of bike repair sessions including Dr Bike and maintenance workshops along with any other associated duties as required.

Showroom Assistant – Ribble Cycles

As part of our exciting development, the opportunity has arisen for a Showroom Assistant to join our retail team at our Bristol showroom Cribbs Causeway. The role will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Bristol Showroom and will be focused on sales and customer service. Our Showroom format is a brand-led capacity, displaying our current range with a consultation area to guide customers through the purchasing process; this also serves as a flexible event space, allowing us to host events, training, which the Showroom Assistant(s) will be instrumental in planning and executing.