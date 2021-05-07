Top five jobs of the week – 7th May

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Pre-delivery inspection mechanic – Avon Valley Cyclery

This is a workshop focused role in which you will prepare new bikes to a high standard with a PDI (pre-delivery inspection) service ready for either customer collection in-store or repacking in preparation for dispatch. There will be an element of customer interaction providing service to our customers in-store as well as providing the same approachable service to remote customers via phone and email. The aim is to at all times give the highest standard of service with a friendly approach.

E-bike sales manager – Urban Ebikes Ltd

Urban eBikes is a rapidly expanding sustainable transport retailer looking for an energetic and experienced sales manager to be based in our flagship store in Bethnal Green. Working with some of the best brands in the two-wheel electric marketplace, we’re a leading provider of electric bikes and mopeds to consumers and fleet customers across the UK.

Customer service and salesperson – Avon Valley Cyclery

We need someone who is friendly, creative and self-motivated, who enjoys engaging with the public to join our sales team. This is a customer-focused role in which you will provide sales advice and service to our customers in-store as well as providing the same approachable service to remote customers via phone and email. The aim is to always give the highest standard of service with a friendly approach.

Store manager – Alpkit

We are looking for someone mega to drive our Ambleside location. So are you keen to get involved with Sonder retail? If you have a passion for the whole outdoors then come and help us put that passion into helping people Go Nice Places, Do Good Things. Our heroes on the customer front line play a huge part within Alpkit, which is why we are expecting this to be an exciting opportunity for the individual who loves the outdoors, want to grow a retail location and want to work in a vibrant store, offering real service with personality.

Sales assistant – Cookson Cycles Ltd

Your primary responsibility will be to engage with customers and to offer advice and guidance in respect of the enquiries and assist in the general operation of the store. The successful candidate will be joining an established team within a professional and forward-thinking retail environment. As such, you will have the opportunity to put your ideas forward and contribute to the ongoing development of the business.

