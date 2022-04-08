Top five jobs of the week – 8th April

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike Hire Manager – BikePark Wales

We are recruiting for a bike hire manager to lead our expanding hire team. The ideal candidate will be a fun, engaging individual who is organised, experienced and great with people. Previous management experience is essential for this role, as you will be responsible for leading and developing a large team. You will be responsible for providing industry-leading levels of service, which includes maintaining our extensive fleet of Trek bikes to the highest of standards. An eye for detail, an ability to analyse, report on and react to any issues, as well as an ability to bring structure and efficiency to the team are essential qualities in the ideal candidate.

The successful candidate will bring with them previous hire experience as well as a mechanical aptitude. BikePark Wales is a busy and specialist environment focussing on high-end mountain bikes and customer experience, so an excellent level of knowledge in the field is required from all applicants.

Shop Floor Manager – Two Wheels Good

An opportunity has arisen for a permanent full-time, position, at our busy and long-established North London Shop. As Shop Floor Manager duties will include:

– Greeting, serving and generally attending to customers on the shop-floor and on the telephone, in a courteous and professional manner

– Assessing customers’ bicycles to provide costing estimates for workshop jobs

– Opening and or closing the shop. Ensuring that the premises are fully secured, alarmed and safe, when left empty

– Ensuring that the till/epos is used correctly and accurately. Responsible for the correct processing of cash/card transactions, refunds and petty cash

– Ensuring that ‘end of day’ procedures are correctly carried out, and accurately balanced

– Ensuring that stock is displayed in a tidy, attractive and logical way on the shop-floor

– Carrying out small ‘running repairs’ (tube, tyre or cable replacement, for instance) on our shop-floor workstation

Graphic Designer/Industrial Designer – Tailfin

We’re looking for a driven, enthusiastic person with experience and passion for design and digital visual art, to help support our growing team. This is a varied role in which you will support the product and marketing teams with web design, marketing materials for product launches, digital and print adverts, artwork and design for packaging, labels, instructions as well as infographics, social media visuals, customer mailshots, and more. The role would suit an ambitious self-starter who is looking for a role to develop and help shape the future of a small and exciting company. The successful candidate will have a background in graphic design, ideally with some experience of working within a business selling physical products online.

Store Manager – JE James Cycles

Implement the successful management of all store operations in order to increase commercial performance and ensure customer satisfaction. Our Sheffield store is split into two adjacent buildings, which you will be responsible for both units.

– You will be responsible for the daily operations and to manage and motivate a team to increase sales and ensure efficiency

– You will develop store strategies to raise customers’ pool, expand store traffic and optimise profitability

– You will manage stock levels and make key decisions about stock control, analyse sales figures analyse and interpret trends to facilitate planning.

This is a full-time role over 5 days a week and will include some weekends and bank holidays

Administrator – Sales and Customer Service – Tenways UK

Tenways UK is seeking an experienced admin to provide outstanding support to the sales team and to its UK partners and customers. The admin will carry out a variety of tasks to ensure the smooth running of the business, and will be in regular communication with various departments. Your everyday work will be essential to the development and support of a UK-wide network of bicycle dealers, and in keeping existing customers happy and well served.

This full-time role is office based in the company’s Bristol HQ, includes 23 days holiday, plus national holidays, and excellent support and guidance from UK and international marketing and distribution departments. We are a friendly and growing team who have a real love for this outstanding product, for green mobility and for doing things the right way, and we are looking forward to welcoming new members.