Top five jobs of the week – 8th January

Digital content manager – Windwave

The role: B2B/C marketing and website optimisation with a social media focus and creating content for marketing. A focus to sharing in-depth knowledge and product attributes is essential to us delivering the best service. This role will help deliver the very best information through our channels in order to best serve our customer’s needs.

Sales administrator – Chicken CycleKit

Chicken CycleKit is looking for a sales administrator to work in its busy sales office. This role has a primary focus on actively supporting our network of dealers across the UK. A hard-working natural communicator with a passion for bicycles and people, the ideal candidate will be able to apply strong account/relationship management skills, build brand awareness, help grow revenues towards achieving company goals and work collaboratively with our external area sales managers.

Workshop technician – Sigma Sports

Sigma Sports is the country’s leading road cycling and triathlon retailer. At our Grantham location, we have an opportunity for the right candidate to join our team as a workshop technician on a full-time contract. You will be joining a busy environment and working on the building of new bikes from Monday to Friday. The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hard-working and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail within a workshop environment.

Sales and shop assistant – Alf Jones Cycles

We have an exciting opportunity for someone who currently works or would like to work within the cycling industry to work in our busy store in Gresford between Chester and Wrexham. Working on our full-time team you will need to be a professional and dynamic person who places customer experience and attention to detail at the top of their priority list.

Workshop manager – bicycle.

Here at bicycle. we are recruiting for a workshop manager position to support and aid growth in the business. As a leader in bike fitting and custom-made road bikes, we are looking for an applicant who has good experience working with top-level road components and has a wide knowledge of modern road bike technologies and service techniques.

