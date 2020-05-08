Top five jobs of the week – 8th May

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

London bike mechanic – VanMoof

We’re looking for an outstanding bike mechanic to help us become as famous for our service as we are for our bikes. We’re a ballsy, innovative bike company going global. You’re an outstanding bike mechanic who, well…really just loves bikes. The bike mechanic is responsible for accurate and in-time repairing and assembling VanMoof models for customers and following of the embassy procedures and high-quality VanMoof standards. He or she is also responsible for accurate remote customer support, advice and service before- and after a customer orders any VanMoof product.

UK customer service agent – YT-Industries

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic customer service agent to join our new YT UK team. The role will be based in our new building within the Surrey Hills. The mission for the customer service agent is to become one of the faces of YT UK. It is important to ensure that each potential and existing customer have an exceptional experience. The customer service agent will act as an extension of YT brand and show our customers our core values, accomplished by answering every question and greeting our customers in a pleasant, efficient and professional manner.

Bike workshop and retail coordinator – Greener Kirkcaldy

This is an exciting opportunity to be involved in a new bike enterprise from the very start. Greener Kirkcaldy is starting up a new social enterprise project – a community bike shop offering bike servicing and repairs, sales of refurbished bikes, and a small range of accessories. We are looking for a bike workshop and retail coordinator to play a key role in the start-up, development and operations of the project. You will lead a small team to repair and service bikes, upcycle donated bikes for sale, deliver Dr Bike events, and deliver basic and advanced bike maintenance workshops.

Experienced bicycle mechanics – Balfe’s Bikes

We are recruiting for experienced mechanics across our London and Reigate stores. Following a recent expansion, we have experienced a significant increase in demand for servicing and repairs across all our stores and are looking for experienced mechanics to join our growing team. The ideal applicants will need to hit the ground running, with previous workshop experience being necessary. We can offer a highly competitive salary plus benefits and great opportunities to further develop your career within an expanding business.

Workshop mechanics – NipNip – Smart Cycling

NipNip is looking for full-time and part-time mechanics to join our busy London based operation. Good knowledge of working on a range of bikes; road, hybrid, e-bikes, commuter, Brompton bikes. Two years minimum workshop experience would be preferred, but more importantly, the candidate must have a real passion for working on bikes. We are a fun team with good team spirit and provide a great working environment. Opportunity to progress within the company as the business grows. Able to speak fluent English is essential with good customer service.