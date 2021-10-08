Top five jobs of the week – 8th October

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Business development manager – Santander Consumer Finance (UK) plc

This exciting role, the third addition to our new team, has been created as we launch our new Non-Auto Finance Division. There’s no better time to join Santander Consumer Finance and as part of ambitious growth plans, we’re transforming to build the Santander Consumer of the future. One way we are transforming is through the Digital Consumer Bank initiative and we‘re therefore seeking a Business Development Manager who is passionate about working with retailers and in the cycling industry.

Deputy branch manager – Aberdeen – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

You will report directly to the Branch Manager and will work closely with them in running the branch. You will be able to demonstrate strong leadership and organisational skills, be able to take responsibility, have the knowledge and experience to support the Branch Manager and deputise in their absence. You’ll possess drive, be able to inspire, motivate, train and manage a sales team to provide an exceptional customer experience whilst delivering sales to target.

IBD EU sales manager – United Wheels EU

United Wheels expanding its footprint in Europe across all our group brands. We have opened a new EU office and have built a team to support the growing business in the EU markets. We are now looking for UK based sales manager to lead our specialty bicycle business for our premium brands of VAAST, Niner and Batch.

Sales advisor – Rockets & Rascals – Poole

We are looking for an enthusiastic, bike-loving individual who has the following qualities to ensure we deliver the Rockets experience to our customers: have experience in delivering great customer service; enjoy the in-store selling experience; great cycling knowledge and be a keen cyclist; work well as part of a team, be flexible and proactive; have an interest in modern social media channels; you will be responsible for store presentation and stock control; be up to date with new products in the marketplace and what’s in store; have a basic understanding of bike maintenance and basic repairs.

Bike shop, workshop & hire assistant – Cheddar Bikes

Our rapidly growing business is looking for a reliable, ambitious and approachable cycling enthusiast to join our team. Hands-on, problem-solving people who go the extra mile to connect and engage with customers and ensure they experience a 5-star service. If you have a passion for cycling and people and you want to be part of the new hub of cycling in Cheddar as it grows, in one of the most important cycling destinations in the area, we’d love to meet you.