Top five jobs of the week – 9th April

Workshop manager – Certini Bicycle Company Ltd. – Specialized Concept Store Bristol

We are looking for an organised, self-motivated and ambitious individual who wants to make their mark at this forward-thinking and open-minded company. The correct candidate will be entrusted with leading our workshop team to the next level by offering industry-leading support and experience for our customers. Certini Bicycle Company was established in 2001 from the sheer love and passion for all things cycling. We now have a strong, family-based business that is still offering today that very passion and enthusiasm in working with the best products and brands that the cycle industry has to offer.

Mechanic/sales – Wetrocknride Ltd

Wetrocknride Ltd is looking for a bike mechanic and shop sales staff member. The ideal candidate will have relevant knowledge and experience. (Cytech Qualification desirable) or willing to be trained to Cytech L2. We are a family run business and looking for an individual to deliver the highest standards to our customers. Working in the workshop and customer-facing preparing and servicing all bikes. Applicants should have good knowledge of cycle maintenance and working on various bikes.

Bicycle mechanic – Bridgtown Cycles

Job description: working for the leading independent store in the Midlands. You will join an experienced and friendly team working in a spacious workshop with access to the latest equipment and training. Your key responsibilities will include: building new bikes for our customers and the sales floor, service and repair of all types of bikes, reporting to the workshop manager to ensure all deadlines are met, providing our customers with the highest level of customer service, sales of service packages, parts and accessories, maintain professional environment in-store and work area, understanding product knowledge to answer customer queries properly, and product demonstrations where necessary.

Bike builder/sales assistant – Fudges Cycle Store

Enhancing our experienced store team, the bike builder/sales assistant role will strengthen & support our customer-focused retail team. Your enthusiasm, specialist knowledge and experience will help riders of all abilities discover the benefits of cycling by helping deliver 1st class mechanical skills and customer service. You will be instrumental in helping us grow the demand across all categories of our business by building a robust community of inspired riders & fans of the shop.

Full-time mechanic – Hoops Petersfield

We are looking for an experienced mechanic who can take a lead role in our busy workshop. Your number one priority will be to provide a professional level of service, completing repairs efficiently and to a high level. In time you will get to know our customers by their first name and understand their individual requirements. Qualities you must possess: an ability to work on the latest road, mountain and e-bikes, have an interest in cycling and be enthusiastic about the products we sell, be able to adapt and show initiative whilst showing an outgoing and friendly personality, knowledge of suppliers and brands enabling you to order stock and parts needed for workshop jobs, demonstrate a readiness to learn and develop, be a flexible and committed team player, and Cytech 2/3 desirable.

