Top five jobs of the week – 9th July

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Supervisor technician – Evans Cycles

You will have supervisory and technical cycling responsibility within your store, ensuring that your role supports the rest of the store management team with the day-to-day management, alongside using your technical skills to repair and build customer bikes. Through previous experience or pure passion for cycles, you will support the daily workload of our workshops, ensuring scheduled services are booked and completed, and customers new bikes are built and collected; all whilst engaging with our customers and supporting them from purchasing their first bike, right up to our elite athletes that pop in for a chat.

Senior workshop technician – Specialized Concept Store / Certini Bicycle Co

We are looking to add to our amazing team of workshop technicians here at the Specialized Concept Store in Birmingham (owned and run by Certini Bicycle Company). The available role is for a permanent, full-time (35h/w) senior workshop technician who has a keen eye for detail, great knowledge of maintenance requirements and goes that extra step to get the very best from every service job they complete. Organisational skills are key for this role and the ability to manage time effectively. You will be required to work to a daily workshop schedule to complete tasks and service work.

Mechanic or salesperson – Giant Radlett

We are looking for an enthusiastic person to join our Giant Store team in Radlett, Hertfordshire. The role is a truly fluid position depending on the applicant. Primarily the role is for either a mechanic and/or salesperson. However, we will also offer training as a Bike Fitter using the Retul Fit System to the right candidate. This role will prove to be a hugely rewarding and varied one for someone looking for variety and to grow their skills within the cycle industry. We are focused on offering services for cyclists beyond selling bike kit and fixing bikes. Our aim is to offer local cyclists a hub for all their cycling needs and we pride ourselves on our customer service and ability to meet our customers’ needs.

Management opportunities – Evans Cycles

Reporting to the area manager, you will be responsible for the management of your store and team within The Frasers Group and be accountable for any outcomes. You will achieve this by having a strong commercial awareness to train, coach and progress team engagement, providing inspirational leadership on how to surpass the company objectives. You will operate as a business manager for your store, ensuring that business initiatives are met with positivity and pace, whilst controlling and delivering across the board for store operations, customer service, budget control, people and product.

