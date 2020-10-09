Top five jobs of the week – 9th October

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

DACH customer service representative – Brompton

The role: To ensure that Brompton delivers professional after-sales support service to owners, domestic and international dealers and distributors. Our aim is nothing less than to deliver first-class customer service, to match the world-class products that we manufacture and sell around the globe. The role is required to reflect our increased international presence and responsibility as we take on direct distribution in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland – all considered high priority territories for Brompton.

Bike mechanic – Beryl

Our bike mechanics are responsible for keeping the wheels moving. You will need to be conscientious, flexible and have a can-do attitude. Most importantly, you will be making yourself invaluable to the scheme and the community. You will have a wonderful opportunity to work within one of the country’s most exciting cycle scheme providers and take an integral role in our operations as one of our bike mechanics.

Key accounts co-ordinator – Raleigh

Job purpose: Representing the best brands in the UK cycling industry and adhering to our company values you will always respond positively by providing a high level of customer service to customers and consumers of our key accounts by supporting the sales activity generated by the key account managers. You will ensure all elements of the sales processes run efficiently and smoothly according to the business KPIs. You will proactively seek every opportunity to deliver the sales margin goals in accordance with the company’s business strategy.

Stock control – Sigma Sports

As an integral member of the stock control team, you will be responsible for delivering the highest levels of stock management at the store. You will be a key part of identifying challenges and helping to implement solutions to benefit the overall running of the shop. Based behind the scenes in the store, you will have set roles and responsibilities to maintain and manage on a daily basis. You will be required to take hold of each role to ensure efficient functionality and progression. Development is a key part of managing your roles. Regular reviewing and improvement ideas will be encouraged to maximise the performance of your assigned roles.

Store manager – South Downs Bikes

It’s all about serving the local community and our Worthing store has the feel of a community centre, helping customers with all things bike related. The service department is a key factor within the community. Key brands of Trek, Whyte and Brompton are represented alongside leading accessory lines and clothing. Reporting to the sales director, you will be responsible for all aspects of running the branch and be expected to manage staff, costs, merchandising and admin tasks. Expected sales targets are met whilst maintaining great first-class customer service.

