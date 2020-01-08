Torq appoints Samuels as sales director

Torq has appointed Richard Samuels, formerly of ZyroFisher, as sales director.

With 25 years of cycle industry experience, including six as ZyroFisher’s senior brand manager for the Torq brand, Samuels brings a wealth of knowledge to this new role, together with his background in teaching and time spent in the outdoor and running markets.

He said: “I have more than 16 years of sports nutrition sales expertise, and having worked with Matt Hart (brand owner) and his team to significantly increase the size and penetration of the Torq brand in the UK and Ireland, I am really looking forward to helping take our product offering to the next level and beyond.

“We have a number of new products and activations going live in the near future, to maintain the momentum we have built up, while in-house changes will also increase Torq’s ability to meet specific customer and market demands faster.”

Hart added: “We know how Richard works and what he has helped us achieve, in terms of increased sales and retailer education. Now an important part of the Torq brand, we are very excited to start this next chapter with him.”