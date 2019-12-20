Tour de Suisse experience is to be available via Rouvy

Cycling Unlimited AG, the race event organiser behind the Tour de Suisse and Tortur ultra-cycling marathon, has teamed up with Rouvy.

The partnership agreement encloses three-year commitment. Based on real stage video simulation, every professional and amateur athlete can now experience Tour de Suisse on their home bike trainer – even before it takes place. With Digital Cycling not only is the racing bike real but also the resistance that the smart trainer or roller applies to the pedals as the geolocated stage passes by on the monitor in real-time as an actual GPS-synced video film.

In the future, every cyclist worldwide will be able to ride the stage highlights of all eight Tour de Suisse 2020 stages at home. From the starting arch, the King of the Mountains and the advertising boards, all the way to the “Flamme Rouge” and the finish line – everything is to be visualised and reproduced.

Swiss time trial champion Stefan Küng said: “I will certainly try this out. The approach of being able to ride real stage routes is very promising, especially regarding specific race preparation, 1:1 track simulation is exciting and has potential.”

“The Rouvy App is a great way to meet up online for real-time Group Rides,” said a statement. “In the actual video footage of the courses, the participants see a 3D representation of themselves and all other participants.

“This community aspect promotes motivation to train on the trainers and rollers at home even on the coldest winter days. This is precisely the audience targeted by the Tour de Suisse’s expanded commitment in partnership with Tortur on Rouvy.

“Tortur, the world’s leading ultra-cycling race in terms of participant numbers, will launch regular group rides and training sessions. These group training will be led exclusively by a former Swiss professional – all on the Rouvy training platform.”

As well as the ascent to the Oberalp Pass from the Sedrun-Andermatt mountain time trial, further route highlights will be added to all 2020 Tour de Suisse stages during the winter. Throughout the Tour de Suisse race there will also be a special TdS Digital Cycling Challenge, with great prizes to be awarded to participants.

The 84th edition of the Tour de Suisse begins on 6th June at the Start Hub in Frauenfeld, with the public team presentation and various side events.