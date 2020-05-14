Tour of Britain postponed to September 2021

Share Facebook

The Tour of Britain has been postponed to September 2021, following detailed consultations with British Cycling, regional stakeholders, sponsors and partners of the race.

The route, which was planned for 6th-13th September 2020, will instead take place in the race’s September 2021 position.

The decision has been taken in light of the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes continuing with the planning and organisation of the 2020 race ‘impractical’.

Other sporting events are not taking place in 2020 at all, either being delayed or cancelled, however, the 2020 Tour de France is still set to take place from 29th August to 20th September.

The provisional dates for the 2021 Tour of Britain are 5th-12th September and will be confirmed in the coming months by the sport’s governing body, the UCI.

The full route for the race, which had already announced as visiting Devon, Warrington and Cumbria during its eight stages, will be announced later in the year.

“We pride ourselves on the Tour of Britain being the biggest and most prestigious cycle race in the UK, attracting over 1.5 million spectators to the roadside and inspiring many thousands of people of all ages to get on their bikes and to cycle more,” said a statement.

“Holding the Tour of Britain behind closed doors or with extensive social distancing rules would not only be immensely impractical but would rob our venues and spectators of these opportunities and go against everything that cycling, as a free-to-spectate and accessible event, stands for.

“By moving this year’s planned route to September 2021 our venues and partners will be able to enjoy a full 12-month build-up to the race and once conditions allow we look forward to engaging communities across all eight stages, from Penzance to Aberdeen, which we are sure will make the 2021 Tour of Britain a wonderful occasion for all and part of our continued pledge to make Britain a great cycling nation.

“In the meantime, we will be working with our local authority partners to explore the ways in which the Tour of Britain and its planned venues can still be celebrated this September and look forward to announcing those plans in due course.

“We would like to thank all of our stakeholders, partners and fans for their understanding and patience, and look forward to bringing the Tour of Britain back bigger and better than ever in September 2021.”