Tout Terrain unveils new Outback 2021 update

Tout Terrain has unveiled the new Outback, updated for 2021.

The first update is the fork. “Pick between either a rigid, rack-compatible Cinq Adventure carbon fork for expanded packing capacity or the all-new Cane Creek Helm MKII AIR 29 suspension fork to tame any trail,” said a statement. “Smoothing tough terrain and dampening bumps and ruts, the Helm MKII Air 29 represents the latest in Cane Creek’s performance parts line-up, with adjustable travel, suspension and rebound settings for unrivalled customisation and comfort.”

Available with either 27.5in+ or 29in wheel sizes, each Outback now features WTB KOM Tough rims and Ranger tyres, boosting durability and grip on remote rides. “Get spinning with robust, yet lightweight wheels, made to WTB’s exacting standards for performance and strength and with easy tubeless set-up. Ranger tyres shed mud when shredding trails with a quick-rolling tread pattern that adds traction on even the loosest terrain.”

Like Tout Terrain’s past Outback models, the dedicated Pinion frame design makes for a stable ride and wide, 600% gear range. Now, however, the Outback comes with a choice of classic chain or clean Gates Carbon Drive belt system.

The Outback can be completely customised and configured for where and how you ride, from a choice of components to colour of paint and more. Each bike is built and assembled by the TT team in Gundelfingen, near Freiburg.

The Outback Xplore 275 and Outback Xplore 29 are now available for ordering directly from Tout Terrain or through Tout Terrain dealers worldwide.

