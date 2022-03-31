Trailer specialist Burley Design release new pet range

Share Facebook

Burley Design, trailer and stroller specialist, has announced a new range of pet trailers for bikes, designed with comfort, safety and versatility in mind.

The new Burley products consist of the Bark Ranger and Bark Ranger XL, and the Tail Wagon.

Based in Oregon, USA and founded in 1978 Burley, distributed by Raleigh UK, specialises in family outdoor products and its bike trailers were amongst the first available on the market.

Bark Ranger is a two-in-one bike trailer and stroller with zippered panels and mesh windows, lower centre of gravity for a smooth ride, converts to a kennel, contains recycled polyester and Bluesign certified sustainable materials, removable floor for easy cleaning, and an integrated parking brake.

The Tail Wagon is a lightweight, bike-only design, with mesh windows for ventilation, large storage pockets, contains recycled polyester and Bluesign certified sustainable materials, removable floor for easy cleaning, easily folds down for compact storage and transportation, and large rear tailgate with low clearance.

Burley was founded by Alan Scholz, who started a small company called Burley Bike Bags, and sold the handmade bags at the Eugene, Oregon Saturday market, a 30-miles commute away.

Having become a worker-owned cooperative in 1978, Burley was then sold to current owner Michael Coughlin in 2006.

Today the brand builds recreational transport gear from child bike seats to a range of bike trailers.