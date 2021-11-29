Transport charity CoMoUK announces new board members 

Share Facebook

CoMoUK, a shared transport charity, has appointed three new members to its board of trustees.

Collaborative Mobility UK, or CoMoUK has appointed the new members from the micromobility and shared transport industries.

The new appointments are Georgia Yexley, head of cities UK and Ireland for Tier Mobility, along with Adam Toone, the digital and commercial platforms director from bus provider Arriva Group. Mark Hodgson, managing director of car hire company Co Cars, has also joined the board, bringing the total number of members to nine.

Matthew Clark, chair of the CoMoUK board of trustees, said: “We’re delighted to add fresh expertise to our talented and committed board of trustees.

“This will help us to expand our work in improving shared transport across the country, link up communities and reduce emissions.

“On the back of the COP26 summit, at which the UK Government recognised that ‘alongside the shift to zero emission vehicles a sustainable future for road transport will require… support for active travel, public and shared transport’, there has never been a better opportunity to change the way we move around and connect our cities, towns and villages.

“Great progress has already been made in persuading the public to engage in shared transport initiatives which reduce congestion, save money and improve health.

“But there is plenty more to do in the months and years ahead, and these new appointments provide industry insight to help the shared mobility sector to deliver substantial change across the country.”

The charity works to provide research on transport habits, as well as annual surveys, best practice guidance, and partnerships.

Shared e-bike and e-scooter company Tier continues to grow its fleet of shared vehicles, earlier this month launching 500 electric bikes in London.

Announcing the addition of the new bikes, Yexley said: “At Tier, we are passionate about cutting emissions and improving air quality in cities across Europe.

“We know e-bikes can play a significant role in encouraging people to ditch their cars and switch to greener modes of transport.”