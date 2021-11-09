Trek and World Bicycle Relief announce joint holiday campaign, Buffalo Bicycle named ‘Bike of the Year’

Share Facebook

Trek Bicycle and World Bicycle Relief have announced a joint holiday campaign to help people in need conquer the challenge of distance, achieve independence and thrive through the power of the bicycle.

As a founding partner to World Bicycle Relief, Trek Bicycle has announced its ‘Bike of the Year’ as World Bicycle Relief’s Buffalo Bicycle, which is designed for people in rural areas travelling long distances over difficult terrain.

The bicycles are capable of carrying heavy loads and are designed to be compatible with locally available spare parts to allow for proper maintenance. Chosen as the most powerful gift that gives back this year, customer donations that go toward a Buffalo Bicycle can be made in-person at a Trek store in the US or Canada or on Trek’s website globally. Trek will be matching donations up to $500,000 in hopes of raising $1 million for the non-profit.

“This campaign provides the chance to help change the world, one person at a time,” said Trek Bicycle vice president of advocacy Bob Burns.

“A bicycle can mean the ability to achieve an education, access to healthcare, and even lead to gender equality because of the opportunities mobility provides. One bicycle can have a significant impact on many lives.”

Trek Bicycle played a key role in the product development process that resulted in the Buffalo Bicycle. The bikes are developed specifically to meet the pressing needs of people in rural developing regions and are engineered to withstand heavy loads, long distances and rugged terrain using high-quality parts and materials.

The bikes are locally assembled and distributed to students, health workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs. World Bicycle Relief is also focused on creating a sustainable bicycle infrastructure, employing trained field mechanics to ensure access to quality maintenance.

“Trek has helped us share the power of bicycles globally, creating positive upward economic mobility for more than 600,000 lives in the developing countries in which we work,” said World Bicycle Relief CEO Dave Neiswander.

“Our team is humbled that they have chosen to continue to support our mission by naming the Buffalo Bicycle as their ‘Bike of the Year’.”

To make a donation to the holiday campaign, consumers can go to trekbikes.com/wbr-donate or visit one of Trek’s in-store locations in the US or Canada to donate in person. The holiday campaign will run until 31st December. To learn more about World Bicycle Relief’s efforts, visit worldbicyclerelief.org.