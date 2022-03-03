Trek outlines efforts to reduce its carbon footprint

Share Facebook

Trek has outlined its efforts to become more sustainable and reduce its carbon footprint.

“At Trek we’re just getting started, but we are committed to moving fast and taking real action to reduce our environmental impact,” said John Burke, president of Trek Bicycle. “We don’t have all the answers, but every day we are learning more about what we can do to improve.

“We will continue to explore every opportunity and share our progress and knowledge in the hopes it inspires and educates others. Because in the end, it’s going to take all of us.”

In 2020, the company conducted its first emissions audit to better understand its carbon impact and build a plan to become a more conscious and sustainable global citizen – the full report can be found here. These are the first steps on the journey that Trek said it is committed to seeing through.

The carbon cost of manufacturing a bike can be mitigated or entirely offset when it’s used to its potential, said the company – it is possible to offset the carbon cost of your bike by replacing 430 driving miles with riding miles. Find out more about the rule of 430 here.

The 10 areas of focus to reduce Trek’s footprint are:

1. Shift cycling mode share

2. Increase access to bike share

3. Remove plastic waste from packaging

4. Establish and protect new trails

5. Create zero-landfill manufacturing facilities

6. Increase reliance on alternative materials

7. Reduce corporate travel

8. Increase reliance on renewable energy

9. Consolidate shipments to retailers

10. Reduce use of air freight

Since 2020, 19,6680kg of plastic waste has been removed from Trek’s packaging. Trek also owns Electra Bicycle Company, a lifestyle bicycle brand in the US, which is equally committed to the war on plastics, the company said. Its Plasket comes in four colours and is available online for £44.99.

“Trek is on a sustainability journey, and is committed to seeing it through,” the company said. “This is not just a corporate promise, but a personal responsibility to protect the places people love to ride and create more space for others to join. Ten years from now, Trek’s hope is to be proud of its efforts to help our world.”