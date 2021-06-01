Trek teams up with PRiDE OUT to create more cycling opportunities for LGBTQIA+ people in UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Trek Bicycle has partnered with PRiDE OUT in an effort to bring greater diversity, equity and inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community to cycling.

The partnership aims to grow the reach and visibility of PRiDE OUT and PRiDE OUT rides in a number of ways that celebrate inclusivity and individuality. Trek will be supporting the organisation under all its brands – Trek, Electra and Bontrager.

PRiDE OUT works to get many more LGBTQIA+ people and allies across the UK active and taking part in social exercise, with group rides that vary from five-mile beginner events to 50 plus mile rides.

“We want to encourage cyclists of all identities to grab their bicycles and ride together to celebrate love, diversity and the powerful history of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Helen Guesford, marketing manager for the UK at Trek Bicycle. “We’re proud to be working with PRiDE OUT, supporting them in their goals and helping more people find a passion for bike-riding.”

Trek said it works towards equity in cycling and strives to create a community for all cyclists to feel welcome, to enjoy and express themselves, regardless of gender or sexual identity.

“Much too often LGBTQIA+ people are missing from the cycling landscape picture,” said Richard Hearne, founder and chairperson of PRiDE OUT, “so to have the support of one of the world’s largest bicycle companies will make a huge difference in bringing about positive change and getting many more LGBTQIA+ people on bikes.”