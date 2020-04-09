Trelock appoints Ralf Northoff as lights engineering manager

Share Facebook

Trelock has named Ralf Northoff as its new lights engineering manager.

The 39-year-old will act in the same role across GPS Allegion’s Kryptonite and AXA, responsible for the entire coordination of the lighting development team in France and Germany.

Northoff has 15 years of experience in managing product developments in the international automotive industry, racking up expertise in both mechanical and electronic development in the process. He has previously held roles at ZF, Behr-Hella, Kostal and Aumann.

“The aim in the newly created position at Trelock is to respond even more explicitly to customer requirements and to effectively incorporate these into new products,” said a company statement.