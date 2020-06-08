Trelock unveils new folding lock

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Trelock has unveiled its new folding lock, the FS 480 COPS.

The FS 480 is equipped with a lock head which can be rotated 360 degrees, allowing flexible alignment and ensuring convenient locking and unlocking, the brand has said. Due to the IN-X locking cylinder, the key can be used on both sides “in one go”.

“The integrated cylinder protection keeps moisture, dust and dirt away without affecting the convenience of locking and unlocking,” said a statement. “Even at first glance, the lock appears compact and secure, because the strong folding lock links with lateral cut-out make the hardened special steel visible and tangible. Whenever the rush of care is required, the rubber coating on the lock’s locking bars protects the sensitive paint layer of the bicycle. Thus, the frame is spared from ugly scratches.”

The FS 480 is available in two sizes, compact with 100cm effective locking length or extra-long with 130cm.

The new Trelock X-Press lock holder was specially designed for 100mm lengths as a supplement to the X-Move holder. With just one push of a button, the lock can be clicked into or out of the X-Press holder in seconds, Trelock has said. Both the slim X-Press and the X-Move holder have a “firm grip on the lock even when shaken on cobblestones”.

Trelock offers a replacement and duplicate key service via its website.