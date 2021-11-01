TruFlo launches new floor pump range for 2021

Share Facebook

TruFlo has launched a new floor pump range for 2021 – which is ‘bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before and packed with the latest technology’.

“One aspect that’s had a dramatic overhaul is the visual design, with bright colours and a general look that will help these pumps stand out in-store,” said a statement. “As-ever, TruFlo has pumps to suit every budget, from the EcoTrax that retails for £24.99 all the way up to the range-topping Classictrax which is a genuinely premium offering at £84.99.”

The five pumps in the range are:

EcoTrax – RRP £24.99

‘The new entry-level pump punches above its weight in performance and its smaller size makes it ideal for home or travel use. With a 1.5” gauge and an auto-select pump head, it’s capable of pressures up to 120psi.’

Easitrax 4 – RRP £34.99

‘Back with its fourth iteration, the best-selling Easitrax has a few updates to make the ever-popular pump even better. Available in three colours, the pump features a 2.5” gauge, larger steel base for improved stability and the auto-select pump head. For pressures up to 160psi.’

Maxtrax 4 – RRP £39.99

‘Another pump into its fourth generation is the MaxTrax. The subtle grey barrel give it a classy, understated look, it has all the features of the Easitrax and adds on an easy-reach hose attachment, making it perfect for bikes in workstands or mounted on car racks.’

Supertrax – RRP £54.99

‘The brand new Supertrax is a high volume/high pressure pump that’s perfect if you want one thing to easily inflate both MTB/gravel and road tyres. With a 3” pump and an easy switch to change between high volume/high pressure modes, the gauge displays the 1-40psi range in 1-digit increments to make it easy to find the exact pressure you’re after.’

Classictrax – RRP £84.99

‘Featuring a polished aluminium barrel, traditional wooden handle and die-cast aluminium base with an integrated 2.5” gauge, the Classictrax is a pump made to inflate your tyres and look great while doing it. The twin-valve pump head has an air bleed button to help hit those pressures exactly and it

can inflate up to 240psi making it perfect for home, the workshop or even the velodrome.’

In addition to the floor pumps, there’s also the new Mini/Shock pump which, as the name suggests, is a portable pump with a dual attachment for tyres and suspension.

The new range is available on www.madisonb2b.co.uk now, or contact your local sales agent if you want to find out more.