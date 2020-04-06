Trust Performance suspends operations

Share Facebook

Trust Performance is suspending its operations, effective immediately.

In a statement on its website, the brand said 2020 brought “a number of unexpected factors”, starting with the shut-down of key parts of its Asian supply chain following Chinese New Year due to COVID-19.

“In February, demand slowed considerably as macro fears about the economy started to rise,” the statement continued. “Then, finally, severe negativity in the investment markets shut down our ability to gain access to capital.

“This was at a point where we needed increased liquidity to carry us through a critical moment in our business. It all added up to a perfect storm that slammed right into us.”

The brand said that effective immediately, it is taking a pause due to the pandemic and suspending operations until it addresses its capital needs.

Trust’s UK distributor Upgrade Bikes said it has stock of Message (x10) and Shout (x12) forks available now. It is making a new direct to consumer offer of £950 including vat and shipping for either a Message or Shout fork.

Sales enquiries can be directed to info@upgradebikes.co.uk or by calling 01403 711 611 x1 between 9am-4.30pm on weekdays.

“Needless to say there not be any more forks available after the current stock is sold,” Rory Hitchens, senior brand manager, said. “We have a full back up on Trust spare parts and our professional workshop is fully trained to support any Trust forks in the UK for the long term.

“We also have a number of Shout forks out on demo with dealers although the current COVID-19 situation does not allow these to be accessed for test riding at this time.”