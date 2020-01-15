Truvativ introduces new Descendant 35mm handlebars

Truvativ has introduced the new Descendant 35mm handlebars, including the 35mm carbon riser bar, the 35mm carbon DH riser bar and the 31.8mm carbon riser bar.

35mm carbon riser bar

“On the big days, it’s the small comforts that make the ride better, longer. That’s why we reengineered our carbon riser bars to improve feel, flex and rider positioning and reduce trail buzz. These bars are stiff, precise and forgiving. With a retuned carbon laminate, your shoulders, arms and hands keep fresh all day,” said a statement.

– Available in 760mm carbon with 20mm rise

– 35mm clamp

– Super-wide to start and trimmable by 40mm (20mm each side)

– Carbon laminate to absorb noise while maintaining stiffness

35mm carbon DH riser bar

“Arm fatigue is real. The solution? More muscle. Or, our new carbon laminate — made to tackle the trail buzz, not transfer it. We reengineered our bars to improve rider position (adding 5mm rise) and reduce the chatter transferred to the hands and arms. These bars offer the right bit of flex, while keeping things stiff, precise and responsive,” said a statement.

– Available in 800mm carbon with 25mm rise

– 35mm clamp

– Super-wide to start and trimmable by 40mm (20mm each side)

– Carbon laminate to absorb noise while maintaining stiffness

31.8mm carbon riser bar

“It’s the little things that matter most. That’s why we scrutinized our carbon riser bars, tasking our pros and engineers to make great even better. The result? We added 5mm to the rise of our widest bar; and fine-tuned the carbon laminate. This translates to an improved riding position, more feel and flex, and less arm fatigue—making your time on the trail more smiles, less chatter,” said a statement.

– Available in 760mm carbon with 20mm rise, 800mm carbon with 25mm rise

– 31.8mm clamp

– Super-wide to start and trimmable by 40mm (20mm each side)

– Carbon laminate to absorb noise while maintaining stiffness