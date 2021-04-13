Truvativ unveils new Atmos handlebars and stem

Share Facebook

Truvativ has unveiled the new Atmos handlebars and stem.

The range includes the Carbon Flat Bar, 7K Flat Bar and the 7K Riser Bar, all at a starting width of 760mm. There is also a degree of customisation in the range, allowing riders to trim the bars down by 30-40mm, depending on the bar.

The Atmos Carbon Flat Bar weighs 190g at full width. The 7K Flat Bar and the 7K Riser Bar are made from 7050 aluminium and are consequently heavier, each weighing 250g at full width.

Each handlebar has a nine-degree back sweep, allowing for a “more comfortable wrist and hand alignment whilst maintaining manoeuvrability and stability whilst out on the trials”, the brand said.

Truvativ has also developed the 7K Stem, which comes in a variety of lengths to suit individual rider fits, ranging from 40-90mm. Atmos has also integrated a GoPro mount on the stem – allowing riders to capture footage whilst out on the trails.

Stock availability is limited for the Atmos range, but customers will be able to purchase the handlebars and stems from Raleigh in June 2021. To find out more, contact your account manager here.

