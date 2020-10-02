Two weeks until nominations close for BikeBiz Awards 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

There are now just two weeks left to go until the nominations close for the BikeBiz Awards 2020.

Members of the cycling trade community are invited to put themselves in the running for one of our prestigious awards using the quick and easy online form. Cycling enthusiasts are also encouraged to nominate their favourite brands, retailers and individuals in any relevant category.

The categories for this year’s Awards are:

– BikeBiz Woman of the Year

– Best Omnichannel Retailer

– Bike Distributor of the Year

– P&A Brand of the Year

– Best Retailer Services

– Best Independent Bike Dealer

– P&A Distributor of the Year

– Bike Brand of the Year

– Innovation from a Newcomer

– Cycle Advocacy Award

More details on each category can be viewed online. The deadline for entries and nominations is Friday 16th October.

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The decision-making process will follow the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 11th December.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: