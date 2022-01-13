Uber teams up with Lime to give £5,000 Uber Eats credit to rider who cycles the most miles in January

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Uber has teamed up with Lime to give £5,000 in Uber Eats credit to the rider who cycles the most miles in January.

The new fitness initiative aims to encourage riders to utilise the two wheels hire option on their Uber apps and cycle from A to B this month as they look to get fit and healthy following the Christmas period. The offer is open to all riders in London and the winner will be announced in February.

The rider who cycles the most miles on a Lime e-bike via the Uber app throughout the month of January will receive £5,000 in Uber Eats credit to use in February.

Lime’s e-bikes are available to hire across London with prices starting at £1 to unlock and 15p per minute to ride. They can be accessed via the Lime app, or using the Uber app. To access Lime e-bikes on the Uber app, users simply have to visit the ‘two wheels’ option on the home page and select the rental that is closest to them on the map.

Alan Clarke, senior director of policy at Lime UKI and Nordics, said: “Our e-bikes are a great option for people looking to make 2022 the year they focus on not only on their physical health and wellbeing, but cutting down their carbon footprint too.

“Uber customers can level up to meet their January goals, whether they are popping to the shops, commuting to work or visiting friends.”

Read more: HumanForest partners with Deliveroo to offer London delivery riders accessible and sustainable transport

Rebecca Jeffery, electrification lead for UK and Ireland at Uber, said: “We know that January is a month where our customers’ focus turns to fitness and wellbeing, so we wanted to help with their efforts by offering an extra incentive to get out and stay active by using Lime bikes through their Uber app.”