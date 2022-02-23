UCI continental road team Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling to race on Ribble’s Ultra SL R in 2022

Share Facebook

UCI continental road team Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling (RWPC) will be racing on Ribble’s Ultra SL R Team Edition across the 2022 season.

The team will be racing on the aerodynamically optimised and fully UCI approved machine which has been finished in the new 2022 Team Edition Custom Colour design featuring a Midnight Ink, Fresh Mandarin and Alpine White palette with a metallic finish.

The team were presented with their new race machines at Ribble’s flagship showroom in Clitheroe before flying out to Calpe for pre-season training.

Andy Smallwood, Ribble Cycles CEO, said: “The team had me on the edge of my seat in 2021 with some amazing performances in the UK and abroad – and 2022 is set to be an even more exciting year. The combination of Ribble’s R&D and a stronger than ever rider lineup sees our Ultra SL R being raced by the leading British based team on the world stage.

“Our involvement with RWPC allows us to gain essential product feedback and insights into real-world racing conditions and will inform our R&D as we continue to develop and innovate in the creation of world-class racing machines. The distinctive aerodynamically optimised lines and new colourway will help the team really stand out from the pro peloton.”

Jack Rees, director of operations, RWPC, added: “As a team, we place a heavy emphasis on optimising all areas of performance from our bikes, equipment, clothing and helmets to in-race strategy. To have access to a pure out and out aero bike and all the R&D that has come with it will be a real competitive advantage for us and one that we are looking to put to good use across our calendar, both at home and abroad.”

RWPC will be racing on Ribble’s Ultra SL R, Endurance SL R and Ultra TT models throughout the 2022 season starting with the UCI Europe Tour at Dorpenomloop Rucphen (1.2) in the Netherlands on 13th March.

More information on Ribble’s Ultra SL R, including the R&D process and testing results, can be found here.