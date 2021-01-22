UCI, Santini Cycling Wear launch new collection available exclusively at Decathlon

Share Facebook

UCI and Santini Cycling Wear are launching a new collection of clothing and accessories for cyclists, as part of their recently-renewed and extended partnership.

Designed and manufactured by Santini, the collection will be available from March 2021 exclusively in Decathlon shops in Italy, Belgium, Hungary and Switzerland, in a dedicated UCI-Santini corner, as well as via the website of the worldwide sports and leisure retail outlet.

The collection, created in consultation with the UCI, comprises a replica of the UCI World Champion’s jersey, a set including a black jersey, shorts and gilet, as well as a range of black and white accessories.

“The joint UCI – Santini initiative in partnership with Decathlon is a magnificent opportunity to take the popularity of our sport beyond its traditional public,” said UCI president David Lappartient.

“The commercialisation of high-quality, attractive and well-priced articles in the rainbow colours, the global symbol of cycling, in a major shop specialising in multisport and leisure, will enable us to reach new categories of bike users. This is in line with our desire to promote cycling more widely as outlined in the UCI’s Agenda 2022 and underlying our `Ride and Smile’ campaign”.

Monica Santini, CEO of Santini Cycling Wear, added: “In line with its `Ride and Smile’ campaign, the UCI has chosen to associate with Decathlon to share its passion for cycling.

“We are delighted to participate in this initiative via the creation of a line of clothing exclusively designed for a major sports retailer.

“The UCI rainbow stripes will be the stars of the collection: they will appear on each item and will ensure the collection is both unique and aesthetically appealing in the eyes of established and future cyclists.”

