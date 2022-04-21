UK cycling brand Rehook honoured with Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Share Facebook

UK cycling brand Rehook has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation 2022.

The winners were announced today, 21st April, celebrating the achievements of UK businesses. The winners have been invited to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales to receive this prestigious award in July.

Set up in 2016 and currently employing seven people, Rehook creates unique tools and accessories for cyclists. The company was launched with the original tool to get your chain back on your bike, without the mess. It now produces a range of cycling tools and accessories.

Rehook is receiving the award for its innovative Rehook Original Tool and the enhanced version of the product Rehook Plus, as well as the company’s sustained growth over the last five years.

The brand said: “Rehook’s unique patented design keeps oil and dirt away from cyclists’ hands and clothes – no more jammed fingers and oily bar tape! It can get into small gaps that fingers can’t reach and makes a multitude of chain-related tasks and jams much simpler to resolve. Helping to keep frames free from scratches and abrasion and mechs clear of debris. Ideal for dropped chains, jams, maintenance and when changing a tyre.”

Wayne Taylor, founder and CEO, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for this prestigious award. Since we have launched we have been continuously striving to create best in class innovative products for the everyday cyclist. It is amazing to now carry a Queen’s Award to acknowledge all of our hard work.”

The company has grown consistently at around 40%-50% revenue growth over the last five years and has begun plans to push into Europe and the USA in 2022.

Anna Taylor-Maughan, COO, added: “The Queen’s Award carries a lot of gravitas abroad as well as in the UK so its perfect timing for us as we expand overseas in 2022.”