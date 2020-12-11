UK e-bike developer awarded £139,000 from Innovate UK

Share Facebook

A UK-based e-bike developer has won investment from Innovate UK’s Sustainable Innovation Fund.

CrownCruiser Motors was awarded £139,970 to support the development of the Rapture e-bike as part of a dedicated COVID-19 innovation recovery fund.

The grant will enable CrownCruiser to set up an operations and assembly centre in Sheffield, working in partnership with Sheffield City Region to build, promote and sell the Rapture.

“This moment is many years in the making, driven by a deep passion to develop an e-bike that would revolutionise sustainable transport,” said founder of CrownCruiser Motors and brainchild of the Rapture Adebola Adeleye. “With the Rapture, we will bring a design and quality of materials that have never before been produced at such an attainable and affordable price point.

“To achieve that, we are harnessing some of the UK’s best design and engineering expertise to bring the Rapture vision to life. With the help of Innovate UK’s funding, we are on track to make this vision a reality.”

Dr Ian Campbell, Innovate UK executive chair, added: “In these difficult times we have seen the best of British business innovation. The pandemic is not just a health emergency but one that impacts society and the economy. CrownCruiser, along with every initiative Innovate UK has supported by this fund is an important step forward in driving sustainable economic development. Each one is also helping to realise the ambitions of hard-working people.”

