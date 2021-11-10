UK entries now open for RideLondon-Essex 100

Share Facebook

Entries opened at 10:00 today, 10th November, for the first-ever RideLondon-Essex 100 on 29th May 2022.

The 100-mile challenge ride will head to Essex for the first time after a new partnership was agreed with Essex County Council.

The first 10,000 places in the RideLondon-Essex 100 will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to UK riders. Once these 10,000 entries are sold out, the remainder of the general entries will be available via a ballot, which will close at 17:00 on 20th January 2022. The ballot is a random draw. Entry is £89. Details of the entry process for international applicants will be announced in due course.

RideLondon was established by the Mayor of London in 2013 as an Olympic legacy event from the 2012 London Games. The event could not be held in 2020 or 2021 due to restrictions caused by the pandemic and it returns in 2022 with a new format, a new partnership with Essex County Council and a new three-day UCI Women’s WorldTour road race.

It will also feature shorter family-oriented rides on traffic-free roads. The full format of the event and routes across London and Essex will be announced over the coming months.

To enter the RideLondon-Essex 100, visit ridelondon.co.uk.