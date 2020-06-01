UK Government commits £2.5 million to boost cycling to train stations

Share Facebook

Sustrans has welcomed the £2.5 million funding for more cycle parking spaces across England.

It will provide 1,180 cycle parking spaces at 30 railway stations, to help people incorporate cycling as part of a longer journey.

On 23rd May, the UK Government also allocated local authorities a share of £225 million, as part of the £250 million package announced last month, to create pop-up and permanent cycle lanes and reallocate road space.

David Hibbs, programme coordinator at Sustrans, said: “Making it easier for people to access public transport by foot or by cycle is essential in helping reduce our reliance on the private car, as well as tackling congestion in our urban centres and around principal public transport stations.

“Walking and cycling to rail stations as part of a multi-modal door-to-door journey is becoming more popular. The proportion of rail journeys involving a bicycle has increased by 75% since 2010, and this figure could be increased if good facilities are provided. These grants, which are now managed by Sustrans on behalf of the Department for Transport, are the latest in a series which has transformed the facilities available at stations around the country.

“We are looking forward to working with the industry partners and local government to ensure that the grants enable more people to combine cycling and rail. Looking more broadly, we want to work to improve access routes to stations (beyond the scope of this round of grants) which is entirely in line with Government aspirations for more active travel as we move out of lockdown.”