UK sports energy brand VOOM now available in the Netherlands and Norway

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

UK-based sports energy brand VOOM has expanded into the Netherlands and Norway.

Freelap NL was chosen from several distribution options in the Netherlands. Former Dutch Olympic hurdler Hans van Enkhuijzen is leading the operation and already has relationships with many athletes and retail stores. There is now an in-country Dutch website and VOOM said it is looking forward to working with retailers in the coming months.

“We are very happy to join the energetic VOOM nutrition family,” said Kjell Postema, head of sales for Voom NL. “Success spreads quickly – even over water. Many Dutch athletes have tested the VOOM products over the past few months and the positive reactions are overwhelming. It’s great the VOOM products are now available in the Netherlands for everybody who is passionate about their sport!”

Norwegian distributor Norvelo is also taking on the brand. Road cycling and MTB are both popular in Norway and with thousands of kilometres of national cycling network routes plus extensive MTB trails. Norvelo is Bjorn Ankre’s vision to offer B2B distribution of products – often those which aren’t yet available in Norway. The product range is already available from Bikepacker AS and Ankre plans to expand to other retailers.

“We’re really excited to bring VOOM Nutrition to the Norwegian market and believe it’s a perfect fit in a country with a long history of endurance sports,” said Ankre. “The scientific and natural approach of VOOM resonates with Norwegian consumers, and we know it will be an

important product in the Norwegian cycling scene. Works great and tastes great, what more could you ask for?”

VOOM director Robin Higgens added: “We have seen sales grow strongly through specialist cycling, running and outdoor retail stores and our marketing plan is to drive sales with in-store merchandising and event support to encourage sampling, where we know we have a very high returning customer rate.

“We are already in the process of replicating this strategy across Europe and look forward to pressing on with it.”

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: