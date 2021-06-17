‘UK’s first’ accredited transport mobility hub unveiled in London

Share Facebook

The ‘UK’s first’ accredited mobility hub has been unveiled in London, bringing together sustainable transport options with community facilities.

The site in South Woodford, Redbridge, reclaims an on-street car parking space with a design aimed at connecting the area and helping the environment. Mobility hubs are already common in Germany and Austria and build on the trend sparked by the pandemic for people staying and working more locally, reducing the need to travel unsustainably while helping local businesses to recover.

The Redbridge mini-hub is the first in the UK to meet the standards set by national shared transport charity Collaborative Mobility UK (CoMoUK), working in collaboration with the London Borough of Redbridge, EB Charging, Ubeeqo and Meristem Design. Plans are underway for more hubs across the UK, brought forward by a range of organisations, including local authorities, community groups, housing developers and train operating companies.

The Scottish Government has also identified them as a strategic transport priority for the future.

The hub concept brings together public transport with shared transport options, such as bike share schemes and car clubs, together with walking and cycling provision and urban realm improvement. This can potentially be alongside community facilities such as cafés, fitness areas, green space, package collection points and wifi and phone charging, with features such as covered waiting areas, real-time journey planning information, walking areas and disabled access.

Councillor Jo Blackman, London Borough of Redbridge cabinet member for environment and civic pride, said: “We’re delighted that our mobility hub in South Woodford is the first to receive accreditation in the UK from CoMoUK.

“We’re keen to promote active travel in Redbridge, as well as supporting the transition from diesel/petrol to electric vehicles, and providing more street space for residents and local businesses. Our mobility hub provides a perfect way to combine these aims and we’re hoping to deliver more across the borough in the coming months.”

Richard Dilks, chief executive of CoMoUK, said: “As we recover from the pandemic, we must ensure we build in the sustainable transport options we need in a way that makes them easy and attractive for people to use, building in alternatives to car ownership.

“Mobility hubs are increasingly popular worldwide and it’s time for the UK to embrace this idea to improve air quality, decarbonise the transport sector, support more active travel, and revitalise town centres for local communities.

“We are encouraged that local authorities and housing developers are actively considering mobility hubs. We’re delighted to formally accredit our first hub here in Redbridge, and hope this sets a trend that will be adopted right across the UK.”

