United Wheels appoints Duncan McCann as IBD sales manager to lead expansion of Vaast and Niner brands

United Wheels has appointed Duncan McCann as IBD sales manager to lead the expansion of its Vaast and Niner brands into the UK and European Markets.

McCann brings a wealth of experience in the cycling industry including previous sales roles with brands including Intense Cycles and YT Industries. The appointment strengthens United Wheels’ position in the UK and EU, reinforcing its support for speciality retail brands Niner and Vaast, improving its commitment to distributors and IBD partners whilst upweighting service levels and local stock availability for IBDs.

This increased support is further bolstered by the opening of European headquarters for the Vaast and Niner brands in Ampthill, UK. The facility will be the hub of all European operations, from which McCann will be based alongside other departments including sales, operations, and other United Wheels brands.

Continuing this increasing commitment to retailers and consumers, Niner and Vaast will be sold through distributors ZyroFisher in the UK, Traffic in Germany and Royal France Velo in France. Independent dealers will benefit from local stock availability, local language support, best in class after-sales service, improved warranty service, and field representatives, amongst other key benefits.

“I’ve been watching Vaast’s and Niner Brands and how they are driving change within the industry for some time – it’s exciting to now be working for them,” said McCann.

“Our increased commitment to the European IBDs is a testament to our significant focus on the Vaast and Niner brands in the region. This key move will ensure we can continually improve our support to dealers and deliver the best possible customer experience.”

Morten Kristiansen, vice president, general manager specialty retail for United Wheels, said: “The United Wheels Specialty Retail Group is excited for the expansion of our new UK office and the addition of Duncan to our team in particular.

“Duncan’s wealth of knowledge about the business landscape in this region and his enthusiasm for our brands will translate to a range of efforts that we expect to engage in the coming months.”