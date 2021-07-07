United Wheels signs new license agreement for Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm

Share Facebook

United Wheels UK Limited has signed a new license agreement for Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm film properties for UK, Ireland, France, Iberia, Italy, Germany, Benelux and Africa territories.

Disney and United Wheels’ affiliate, Huffy Corporation, have worked together in the US since 1996, and this agreement between United Wheels and Disney expands their partnership to include EMEA.

As early as July 2021, United Wheels will begin marketing Huffy-designed Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm licensed wheeled products for order. These products will be available for shipment in early 2022.

United Wheels opened its new EU office in 2020 and is well placed to help drive continued growth of the Disney licences across the UK, Ireland, France, Iberia, Italy, Germany, Benelux and South Africa.

“Our company has had such a long relationship with Disney,” said Jon Tilley, general manager of United Wheels UK. “It was only natural for us to reach out to Disney when we decided to make a concerted effort in Europe, to find mutually beneficial ways to work together. Since then, we have invested in building a strong EU team and infrastructure and will focus on supporting each market with in-country-specific teams and local distribution operations.

“It’s been great working with the Disney EMEA teams to bring this project to life, and we are excited to be presenting this to retailers through our Huffy brand of products in the coming months. Our position as a leading global player in the bicycle and wheeled goods categories gives us confidence that with an excellent supply chain and great innovation, we can bring strong growth over the next three years. We couldn’t be more excited about this new endeavour with Disney.”

The United Wheels team will start product presentations in July with a two-week virtual trade open event in which potential retailer partners can meet the team and preview some of the new Disney products that will be available for sale in January 2022. The collection will cover all properties and wheel sizes, ranging from balance bikes to 16in wheel sizes.

For more information contact salesuk@huffy.com.

