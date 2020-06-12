Updated Le Col by Wiggins collection now available

The updated Le Col by Wiggins spring/summer 20 collection is now available.

It features all-new pro and sport jerseys, designed by Sir Bradley Wiggins. Since 2018, Le Col and Wiggins have combined on a collection of technical jerseys and bib shorts.

Le Col by Wiggins Pro Jersey

“The New Le Col By Wiggins Pro Jersey in Ash red unites a passion for cycling’s past with insight from the sport’s cutting edge of performance. In an effort to pay homage to Sir Bradley Wiggins’ cycling heroes, this jersey delivers iconic style whilst being engineered for epic rides.”

£125.00

Le Col by Wiggins Sport Jersey

“Developed for robust and reliable performance, and fitted to keep you comfortable, this jersey is a must-have on training rides.”

£85.00

