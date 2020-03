Share Facebook

Upgrade is now offering dealers direct shipping to consumers as an option on B2B orders.

This will allow any products to be sent direct to a consumer’s home address on behalf of the dealer who has placed the order with Upgrade.

There is a £5 carriage fee for each order and deliveries can be expected in 48hrs for orders placed before 3pm each day.

For full terms and conditions, dealers can contact the Upgrade sales office or their sales representative.

01403 711 611 x1

info@upgradbikes.co.uk