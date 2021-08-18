Urban mobility to be a central theme at Eurobike 2021

Share Facebook

Urban mobility is set to be an important theme at this year’s Eurobike, taking place from 1st-4th September in Friedrichshafen.

Visitors will be able to inform themselves at manufacturer stands, test the latest innovations in the Demo Area and learn more and discuss the issues at the Eurobike Academy conference.

The climate crisis is reaching a critical point – low-emission and CO2-free transport is now more important than ever – and yet our cities are filled with cars. Europe’s big urban centres are already in the process of transforming mobility and transport, cars are being banned from city centres. As a result, streets are becoming safer and quality of life is improving. The pandemic has accelerated this process in Germany too. There is now a wide range of bike alternatives to cover all mobility requirements – from zippy city commuting to child transport.

Eurobike, with its exhibitors and new, innovative products, reflects the future course. “We’re delighted that the urban mobility segment has a such as strong presence at Eurobike 2021 with its numerous innovations and new models,” said Stefan Reisinger, head of Eurobike. “Over the coming years, this segment is going to see dynamic growth and further differentiation. There are a lot of exciting innovations coming that will drive both the market and Eurobike forward.”

A core issue is that transport for shorter journeys needs to be made possible without using cars. Cargo bikes are now making this possible in many different ways. See, for example, the full-suspension Cargoline FS 800 from well-established manufacturer Kettler (Hall A6 / 302). It’s designed for securely transporting kids or other fragile cargo up to 250 kilograms – and can be fitted with a range of transport boxes. The unique front hub steering system enables a low centre of gravity and intuitive handling.

Urban style also means urban lifestyle trends – and this is reflected by the Ca Go Bike (Open-Air Grounds East / 317). In both form and function, the e-bike’s cargo compartment can be individually configured – and the end-user can also choose from a range of ergonomic components. More designs, such as the Ginkgo cargo bike (East Passage / 301) will also be on display. The Swedish bike without e-assistance weighs just 15 kilograms and is also suitable for extended tours and rough trails.

The new generation of cargo bikes makes light work of heavy loads: the XCYC Pickup Work 4.0 trike is loadable up to 300 kilograms and equipped with a Bosch Performance drive system for ample power, including with heavy loads – and is available on request with an additional battery. Any talk of freight and cargo and needs to take packing standards into account. The BicyLift trailer by FlexiMondal (Zeppelin Cat Hall A1 / 605) is designed to transport Euro pallets – a common logistics industry standard.

There is also a lot of movement when it comes to the latest commuter bikes and urban folding bikes. The Flyer Upstreet 1 (Zeppelin Cat Hall A1 / 600) is a fast and versatile city speedster with 20in tyres and a practical low step-through frame. It is designed to provide fun on the roads and pulling away at the lights but is quick and convenient to carry by bus or train and to store at home. Storck has opted for unusual 24-inch wheels with its fine, thought-out urban e-bike. The Name:2 has a lightweight Fazua motor and a 250-watt hours battery housed in its carbon frame. It offers good acceleration at traffic lights and is light enough to pick up and easily carry into the office.

More and more commuters are leaving the car at home and travelling by bike. The electric speed bike Aska S-Pedelec (East Passage / 402) comes with full suspension and 29in wheels with wide MTB tyres that work well on both roads and trails. Mobility with pedelcars – pedelecs with three or four wheels and a body – is a new way to travel comfortably about town in all weathers. Hopper Mobility (East Passage / 300) is one of the manufacturers at the forefront. Its Hopper concept has three wheels and rear steering, is powered with an e-bike drive system and can carry two adults or one adult and two kids under its solar panel roof.

In order to keep these urban mobility solutions moving, component manufacturers are also constantly driving forward. For example, the long-established company Heinzmann (Hall A6 / 208) has recently conceived a full drive system for heavy load bikes. Its hub motor unit delivers peak performance of 1,350 watts and torque of up to 113-newton metres. And for trikes and quadracycles, the system can be extended to two motors. Bosch (Hall A6 / 300) is showcasing its Cargo Line drive systems for cargo bikes, and it is expected that there will also be further new innovations unveiled at Eurobike. The same applies to automotive supplier Brose (Zeppelin Cat Hall A1/ 404): its Drive T is optimised especially for transport use. And Shimano (Hall B3 / 300) covers just about every segment with its extensive collection of drive systems.

Urban mobility at Eurobike goes beyond just introducing new innovations at manufacturer stands and in the Demo Area. In addition, there will be opportunities for knowledge sharing and discussion at the Bike Biz Revolution conference on 31st August and from an industry-association perspective at Conebi and ZIV event.

