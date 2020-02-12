Urwahn unveils 3D printed e-bike

Bike manufacturer Urwahn is launching a 3D printed e-bike, the Platzhirsch.

For the electrification, it has taken the innovation driver Mahle ebikemotion on board and with 40 Nm of torque at the rear wheel, riders will be able to move forward in three precisely tuned riding modes.

The rear wheel hub motor is powered by a battery integrated into the down tube, which provides a range of up to 80 km with 250 Wh.

On longer forays through urban territory, a 208 Wh range extender with a range of up to 60 km can be optionally switched on.

The Platzhirsch is navigated digitally via the corresponding Mahle app. A German law compliant LED light system is integrated in the handlebars and all electronic components are integrated into the organic steel frame.

Customers who pre-order the Platzhirsch currently receive an exclusive discount of €500.