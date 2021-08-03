USG appoints four UK sales agents

Share Facebook

USG has appointed four UK sales agents, following on from it taking back distribution of its brands 7iDP, Royal Racing and TAG Metals Racing.

To request an appointment please contact the agent directly or UK sales director Matt Yeo on 07971-788353.

Sales agents contact details and areas covered:

Roy Hunt – 07958-287932 – covering Cumbria, Tyne & Wear, Durham, Cleveland, North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Clwyd, Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

Mike Clark – 07730-145604 – covering Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and North London.

Darren Parish – 07572-453488 – covering Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset, Isle of Wight, Surrey, West Sussex, East Sussex, Kent and South London.

Dave Wiffill – 07838-229245 – covering Shropshire, Powys, Dyfed, West Glamorgan, Mid Glamorgan, South Glamorgan, Gwent, Hereford and Worcester, West Midlands, Warwickshire and Gloucester.

USG is also seeking to appoint a further three agents covering the South West, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Interested parties can contact Matt Yeo.

