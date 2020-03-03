USG reverts to dealer-direct model

Share Facebook

USG, the owner of 7iDP, Royal Racing and TAG Metals, has taken its distribution back in-house and will now be selling directly to dealers across the UK and Ireland.

Managing director Martin Lloyd Evans said: “These are exciting times at USG and we’re looking to build a strong relationship with both online and offline retailers, and we aim to allow all work on a level playing field.

As part of the new regime, USG is welcoming back Matt Yeo as sales director.“Matt has a wealth of experience in the MTB market and it’s great to have him back on board,” said Evans.

According to USG, 7iDP is fast becoming the ‘protection brand of choice’ among riders such as Steve Peat, Sam Hill and Greg Callaghan.

British apparel brand Royal Racing, meanwhile, is currently undergoing a significant revamp. “The 2020 line-up will be extremely attractive both in terms of product offering, pricing and dealer opportunities,” explained Evans.

“We are also excited to introduce the brand new TAG Metals lineup of bespoke mountain bike components. TAG Metals draw on years of MX experience to create a premium range of MTB hard goods.”

Dealers are currently wanted in all areas. Sales director Matt Yeo is contactable via 07971 788 353 or matt@usgb2b.com.